Eva Longoria Bastón Looks So Confident in Her White Swimsuit

We’re barely halfway through spring, but we’re already daydreaming of warm beaches, sun, sand, and cool turquoise water. While we’re stuck fantasizing about tropical locations and long-awaited vacations, some have been lucky enough to get some well-earned R&R — including Eva Longoria Bastón. The upcoming Searching for Mexico host took to Instagram in the past few days and shared her latest swimwear style. She looked positively beautiful in a long-sleeve, one-piece white swimsuit and we were all about her designer threads.

In the snapshot, Longoria Bastón struck a pose for the camera and showed off her Gigi C surfsuit. The one-piece fit the actress and producer like a glove and Longoria Bastón looked so strong, confident, and powerful. (We got major sea goddess vibes from this photo.) Clearly the mom of one had gone for a swim, too, as her hair was damp from the crystal clear water. As if the photo wasn’t enough, we were all about Longoria Bastón’s caption — a throwback to TLC’s 1994 hit “Waterfalls.”

We loved every detail about Longoria Bastón’s latest snapshot, especially her sexy swimsuit. While her designer suit retails for more than $200, we found a similar style on Amazon that retails from $80.75 – $90.45. (You can take a look at the suit below.) But we digress. When we scroll through our IG feeds, we consistently find ourselves obsessing over what we see on Longoria Bastón’s profile. And honestly, the above swimsuit post perfectly exemplifies what the activist shared with us during our recent exclusive interview. “We’re so hard on our bodies as women,” Longoria Bastón shared with us.

“I think when your body hears that negativity, it could be toxic,” she continued. “Words create emotional poison, so be sure to thank your body. Be grateful to your body.” Along with heeding her words, we’re also grateful Longoria Bastón is using her platform to highlight a perspective so many women share. We love hearing, and seeing, women like Longoria Bastón celebrate themselves and their bodies and we just cannot wait for more.

