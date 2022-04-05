Ivanka Trump May Finally Reveal What Donald Trump Said to Her on Jan. 6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jared Kushner has already completed his meeting with the Jan. 6 House Select Committee and now, it’s his wife’s turn. Ivanka Trump is expected to meet virtually with the committee on Tuesday to offer her insight into what happened at the White House on the day of the insurrection.

According to NBC News, Ivanka is meeting with politicians voluntarily to avoid a subpoena. Her testimony is considered crucial since she had several interactions with her father, Donald Trump, when the day reached a fever pitch. In Bob Woodward’s book, Peril, her attempts to get through to her dad were well-documented. “She could reach her father in ways others could not,” reads the excerpt obtained by SheKnows. “She could talk to him as a daughter.” But that conversation didn’t go as planned because when she walked out of the Oval Office, “[Former acting national security adviser Keith] Kellogg immediately recognized the look on her face.”

The committee is hoping that Ivanka can connect the dots between what happened that day and what her dad’s mindset was. Kushner’s six-hour meeting last week was considered a success by the members who heard his testimony. He reportedly was “cooperative and friendly” and spoke for himself, instead of having his lawyer answer for him, according to NBC News sources. Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria told MSNBC that Kushner offered “his own take” on the events of the day and found his insight to be “really valuable.”

Politicians are hoping Ivanka’s testimony will add another perspective to how the events played out that day. Her voluntary appearance, along with Kushner’s, could also mark a divide within the Trump family. The couple has noticeably kept their distance from the former president’s politics since he left office in January 2021, and their testimony could feel like a betrayal to a family that prides itself on loyalty.

