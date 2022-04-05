Reese Witherspoon’s April Book Club Pick Is A ‘Heartfelt Story’ That Spotlights the Deaf Community

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a new month, and for bookworms everywhere that can mean only one thing: time for a new novel! When it comes to recommending new books to read, we’d like to think we have a fairly good track record. But there’s one celeb who seemingly always has her eye on the most exciting new releases: Reese Witherspoon. The actress and producer’s book club is home to some of the most exciting reads out there — including novels that are on the way to getting a movie adaptation. For April, Witherspoon chose a book that left her with so many emotions, she could barely describe how she felt once she put it down. Let’s dive in to this touching tale of family, community, and resilience.

“Goodness, I can’t even begin to put into words all the feelings this book provoked,” Witherspoon said of her April book club pick — True Biz by Sara Nović. The Oscar-winner goes on to describe the novel as “an eye opening and heartfelt story about human connection and the beauty and adversity woven in the deaf community and culture. It not only pulled at my heartstrings, but is both an educational and electrifying peek into a family that fights for connections even as the outside world threatens to close the door on them. It is not one to miss.” So, what is True Biz all about? We’ll break down the novel’s story for you below.

Image: Random House Random House.

If you’re not familiar with the phrase, True Biz is described as real-talk in American Sign Language. In True Biz, the students of River Valley School for the Deaf just want to live their lives like any other teens — passing their classes, dating, and not letting their parents, doctors, or politicians dictate what they can and cannot do with their bodies. The novel introduces readers to two students, Charlie and Austin, and the headmistress, February. A CODA (child of deaf adult(s)), February is trying everything she can to keep River Valley School open, even while her personal life is unraveling. The three characters collide and leave indelible impacts on one another that will leave them forever changed.

True Biz puts a spotlight on deaf culture and explores the deep connections that bind the community in the novel together. Like Witherspoon said, it’s as educational as it is electrifying and we have a feeling you won’t be able to put this book down. Order your copy of True Biz today for less than $20 on Amazon.

'True Biz' by Sara Nović

