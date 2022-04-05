Christina Haack Is Now Mrs. Christina Hall! Inside Her Name Change & Secret Wedding

If there was one thing Christina Haack was going to do differently when she met realtor Joshua Hall, it was to keep her relationship private. She has done exactly that and surprised her followers with her engagement and now, her wedding. Haack is now officially Christina Hall, according to her Instagram page.

The wedding didn’t happen over the weekend, though, it occurred “sometime over the last 6 months,” according to TMZ sources. It wasn’t an insider that tipped the media outlet off — it was her real estate license that had her new married name. This news comes as no surprise to Christina on the Coast fans, who noticed a very cryptic social media post that felt very romantic in January. It was an intimate shot of the two of them in an oceanside location — she looked stunning in a white bikini, and he wore blue swim trunks.

In the caption she wrote, “Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh,” along with a heart and an infinity symbol. But the original post, according to People, had the date “1.14.22.” It disappeared after some of her followers started questioning whether they saw a wedding band to go along with the gorgeous engagement ring she received from Hall last year. While TMZ did not confirm the date of when the nuptials occurred, that January date might be a good place to start.

Haack has been married twice before her walk down the aisle with Hall. She has two kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and one son, Hudson, 2, from her second marriage to Ant Anstead. The group makes for quite the blended family as El Moussa is now married to Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young, and Anstead is in a committed relationship with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Now that’s what we call a modern — and very famous — family.

