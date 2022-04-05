President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She’ll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved.

Naomi took to her personal Twitter account yesterday to share the news, and noted how grateful she is to celebrate such an occasion with her nearest and dearest at the White House. “Peter and i are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” Naomi’s tweet began. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) April 4, 2022

We already know the White House is a hallowed home that holds a lot of history, but you might never guess that it’s been the venue for a number of weddings. According to The White House Historical Association, one of the very first White House weddings was that of Lucy Payne Washington to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd in March 1812. Washington was the sister of First Lady Dolley Madison. Just 8 years later, President James Monroe’s daughter, Maria Hester Monroe, held her wedding at the White House.

In May 1994, Hillary Clinton’s brother Anthony Rodham’s wedding took place at the White House, and in 2013 White House photographer Pete Souza’s wedding was held at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But not since June 1971, when President Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia got married at the White House, has there been such an occasion as this.

Of course, some have used the White House as the site of their engagement photos — like former First Daughter Tiffany Trump — but it’s been years since an entire celebration such as this was held in those hallowed halls. Per CNN, Naomi will only hold her reception at the White House, following suit with Jenna Bush Hager’s own wedding in 2008. Naomi and Peter are set to wed this November, and we just cannot wait for the happy, historic occasion.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.

