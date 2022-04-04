Amy Schumer Says Her Joke About Halyna Hutchin’s Death Was Cut From the Oscars

Amy Schumer is talking about her time as one of the hosts of the now-infamous Academy Awards show that happened on Sunday, March 27. She revealed some behind-the-scenes details at her recent stand-up show at the Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas on April 2, and told the crowd that one of her jokes — about the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin film Rust — was cut from the show.

She addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident as “just a f**king bummer,” according to Vanity Fair, but she also gave her fans an inside look on what didn’t make the Oscars telecast. “All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity,” Schumer continued. “It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

Amy Schumer recently opened up about the impact of her liposuction procedure. https://t.co/ElJdflsDKv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 29, 2022

Schumer apparently wanted to make a quip about the tragic Rust shooting and the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but her lawyer advised her against it. She told the reported joke at her comedy show, “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.” Oof. It sounds like the comedian received sound legal advice, but what was she thinking if she really wanted to tell that joke in the first place?

Schumer also shared that she had some comedic bits about Joe Rogan and his vaccination misinformation issue, along with James Franco’s sexual-harassment allegations, but those were also excised from the broadcast. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone,” she told the Las Vegas audience. Well, there was probably a good reason her attorney tossed some of these jokes in the garbage, especially anything that refers to the tragic death of Hutchins — there’s nothing funny about that at all.

