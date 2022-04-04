Camila Cabello Explains How Paparazzi Bikini Photos Have Ruined Her Ability to Let Go in Public

Camila Cabello is a 25-year-old who would just like to go to the beach in peace, but the paparazzi are preventing her from doing that. In a lengthy Instagram post, the “Havana” singer revealed how much their presence is ruining the work she’s done on herself to have a healthy body image.

Every time she visits one particular beach club in Miami, she finds herself under siege by the paparazzi (someone at the club is probably tipping them off) and it makes her feel “super vulnerable and unprepared” because they are snapping away at her body in a bikini. It’s made her “so upset” to then see those photos posted online with the often-cruel comments underneath the image.

Cabello shared how raw her feelings were about this situation, “I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women.” But like so many people when it comes to mental health and weight, she’s still trying to find that crucial balance. “I’m a single woman in her 20s doing a sh*t ton of promo and I want to feel like I look ‘good … I’m not yet at the point in my journey where I feel like I can’t give a f**k.”

Her message was heard loud and clear — and there were plenty of celebs chiming in with support for her emotional post. “I feel you and am sending all the love and positive vibes your way,” wrote Lily Collins. Bella Thorne added, “Damn so well said.” And Sofia Carson showed her appreciation for Cabello’s post, “Thank you for this. This is what it means to be beautiful.” Cabello admitted that she took the situation into her own hands by exiting the beach and heading to the pool, but she knows they find a way to “hide in the bushes sometimes.” That lack of privacy has left her “exhausted,” especially when Cabello is just looking for a deserved afternoon of rest and relaxation.

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.