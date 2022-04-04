Kate Middleton’s Sunglasses Might Be Sold Out But We Found The Perfect Dupes For Summer & They’re Only $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent tour of the Caribbean, Kate Middleton fashioned a number of looks that were ideal for the spring and summer seasons. Her blue sun dress was a total hit, and she also wore a few accessories that set the tone for what jewelry trends we might see in the months ahead. But one accessory Kate was spotted wearing only a few times is an absolute summer essential: sunglasses. Although the designer label responsible for Kate’s eyewear sold out of the original shades, we found a dupe that will be your go-to summertime accessory.

Over the course of her time in the Caribbean, Kate wore a gorgeous pair of sunglasses from British-based brand Finlay (see photos of Kate in the glasses here via People). The sunglasses, which retail for roughly $225, featured a light tortoise pattern with green lenses in a timeless cat-eye design. Now, according to People, this particular pair of sunglasses sold out in just 24 hours! And while you can preorder a pair for yourself right now, you likely won’t see them until June. But fear not — Nordstrom happens to have a pair of sunglasses that feature a similar pattern, and we think they’ll be just as versatile for the upcoming season.

Image: Finlay Finlay.

Featuring a brown tortoise pattern and vintage look, this pair of 52mm Round Sunglasses by BP. will surely do the trick and keep your eyes shielded from the bright spring and summer sun in the months ahead. The tortoise pattern mimics the same as Kate’s sunglasses, and the thickness of the frames will surely catch the envious eyes of passersby as you run those summertime errands, enjoy a day in the sun, and so much more. If you can believe it, this pair of sunglasses features a price point that you’ll totally love.

Image: BP. BP.

These sunglasses, currently available to order at Nordstrom, are just $15. Whether you’re shopping on a budget, or just don’t want to splurge on sunglasses, these shades will give you that classic look and feel for a price that won’t break the bank. We love seeing the tortoise pattern make a triumphant return, and if you’re looking for some new shades to usher in the forthcoming summer season — particularly a pair fit for a duchess — then these sunglasses will surely do the trick!

52mm Round Sunglasses by BP. $15 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

