Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Kids Luna, 5, & Miles, 3, Joined Mom & Dad At The Grammys

Last night, the brightest stars in music turned out for the industry’s biggest night: the Grammys. Practically everyone was there, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. But while it looked like the evening was shaping out to be the perfect date night for the king and queen of the Grammys red carpet, it turns out they made the award show a family affair! That’s right, Legend and Teigen’s two kids — daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — joined their mom and dad for the 2022 Grammys, and the photos are so cute.

Throughout the Grammy Awards, Luna and Miles hung out with their parents at their table in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Photos of Legend and Teigen’s little ones featured the cute kids posing for photos with their mom and dad, meeting BTS, and enjoying the incredible performances. You can see some of those photos here.

By the end of the night, Teigen shared to Instagram one adorable snapshot of Luna and Miles in their Grammys best. Luna looked like her mom’s mini, fashioning a colorful dress with plenty of sparkles. Miles looked so much like his dad in a green blazer, bowtie, and snazzy black and white shoes. “Oh dear!!” Teigen captioned the precious photograph.

Although Teigen and Legend missed out on last year’s Grammy Awards, opting to stay home, they clearly made up for it this year. We were so sure the couple was keen on making last night’s festivities all about their date night. Though, honestly, we loved seeing this family of four all together for one of the biggest awards shows out there. It’ll surely be a night Luna and Miles will never forget, and a memory their parents will treasure forever.

