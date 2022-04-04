Valerie Bertinelli Says Eddie Van Halen Is ‘Here With Us’ on the Grammys Red Carpet With Son Wolf

It was an emotional night for Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolfgang Van Halen on the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Not only were they excited about Wolf’s first nomination, but they also couldn’t stop thinking about his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

The talented guitarist lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 6, 2020, but his presence was felt everywhere on Sunday night. “I feel him so strongly right now. He’s here with us. He is,” the former Hot in Cleveland star told People while praising her son’s single, “Distance,” which was written in honor of his dad. “I’m not gonna make you cry too, baby,” she said to Wolf. “But yeah. He’s here. Thanks, Ed. It’s fun.” She knows that the “only one other person that would be prouder” would be her ex-husband, who nurtured his son’s passion for music.

Bertinelli was praising her son up and down the red carpet because she knew how much this night would have meant to Eddie. The nomination for Best Rock Song moved her. “Wolf, you are a songwriter. That is the hardest part about being a musician,'” she told Entertainment Tonight with her 31-year-old son by her side. He was thrilled to be at the award show to honor his “father’s memory” on such a big night. “Everything that I do in music is for him, so I just do the best I can and make sure I try to make him proud in everything I do,” he emotionally remarked to People.

Even though Wolfie didn’t win his category, which went to the Foo Fighters for their track, “Waiting on a War,” he and his mom will never forget the very special night that they shared together. Eddie was with them in spirit, and his legacy lives on through his son.

