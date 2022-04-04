Louis C.K.’s Grammy Win Has Twitter Wondering If His Behavior Had Any Consequences At All

Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual misconduct.

The 2022 Grammy Awards didn’t exactly start off the way many anticipated. There was a shocking win from the Recording Academy that set off some serious backlash on social media: disgraced comedian Louis C.K. walked away with the Grammy Award for best comedy album. The win shocked many, who took to Twitter to air their frustrations.

Across the social media platform, many pointed out how the comedian — who was accused in 2017 of sexual misconduct by multiple women — won a Grammy despite being “canceled.” Specific claims against C.K. included that he had a pattern of masturbating in front of women without their consent, to which the comedian admitted. In the years since, he has been regularly held up as an example of how “cancel culture” has gone “too far” — but this Grammy win suggests the allegations against him haven’t made a dent in his career at all.

“Louis [C.K.], who masturbated in front of women without consent, then had their careers derailed, just won best comedy album at the [grammys],” journalist David M. Perry pointed out on Twitter.

The comedian was awarded the Grammy for his standup comedy special Sincerely Louis C.K., his first since the 2017 allegations, and he addresses them directly in the film, calling masturbating in front of people his “thing” and lamenting that it had become public.

“Everybody’s got their thing. Whatever your thing is, I don’t know. You all have your thing,” he says, per Decider‘s review. “I don’t know what your thing is. You’re so f**king lucky that I don’t know what your thing is.”

C.K. then suggested that, if he’d been paying closer attention, he would have figured out that he was traumatizing the women in front of him, rather than engaging in a consensual sexual act.

“Women know how to seem OK when they’re not OK,” he says. “So you can’t just look at her face and go, her eyes are dry, we’re fine. Just keep going. You gotta check in…I like jerking off. I don’t like being alone…I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You would gather folks and amaze them.”

Guardian columnist Moira Donegan, who once famously created a spreadsheet of “sh**ty media men,” weighed in on C.K.’s Grammys win on Twitter as well, wondering how the women directly victimized by the comedian are faring in this moment.

“I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate — who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager — have recovered from the stigma of coming forward,” she wrote. “Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well.”

Others couldn’t help but compare the situation to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, for which many seemed to believe he deserved harsh and lasting punishment — resulting in Smith announcing he was stepping down from the Academy less than a week later.

“Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture,” Dr. Mia Brett wrote on Twitter. “There are no consequences for white cishet men.”

“Will Smith is going to end up more punished than Louis CK, you watch,” editor Barbara VanDenburgh added.

When the #MeToo movement began, many women hoped that the sexual misconduct and assault they routinely faced would finally be taken seriously and that the men would begin to understand this kind of behavior was unacceptable, with devastating, life-changing consequences — as there are for the women they victimize. In the years since, many have stood up to say they think cancel culture has gone too far in making those consequences appear, but moments like Louis C.K.’s Grammy win point to just how fleeting those “consequences” still are.

