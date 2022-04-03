Kourtney Kardashian Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Her & Travis Barker’s PDA-Filled Oscar Night

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked amazing on the Oscar’s red carpet, turning heads with their PDA and ensembles. Now, Kardashian just gave us another, more intimate glimpse into the star-studded night.

On March 29, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her and Barker getting ready for the legendary night. She posted the snapshots on her Instagram with the simple caption, “Oscar night 📸 by @kulikulikulik.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Kardashian popping on some earrings while Barker is kissing her, holding her thigh. In the next two snapshots, we see them holding hands, walking to the event together. Then we get a close-up of them holding hands, followed by a snapshot of their shoes. Then we get a sweet picture of Barker holding Kardashian’s hands while he stares at her, followed by a snapshot of Kardashian looking amazing in her black dress.

In the eighth photo, we see Barker either putting on or taking off Kardashian’s striking black heels. Finally, we end the photos with another snapshot of the pair holding hands backstage, as Barker kisses her head. Then we end with a picture of them walking backstage again.

From the PDA to the black outfits, we’re fawning over everything this post gave us. We’re also swooning over Barker’s comment on the post, telling Kardashian “You are everything.”

The pair arriving at the Oscars was one of the biggest surprises that night, with many shocked and excited to see the two rocking the red carpet. (Seriously, they looked like punk-rock royalty!) Who knows, are they going to arrive in style at the Grammy’s tonight, too?

In early 2021, Kardashian and Barker confirmed they were an item. Since then, it’s been all PDA and family vacations. Then in Oct. 2021, Barker proposed to Kardashian in a lavish beachside scenery.

Before you go, click here to see red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Oscars.

