Sofía Vergara’s Throwback Bikini Photo Prove She’s Always Been a Confident Superstar

Along with pulling an epic April Fool’s joke, Sofía Vergara gave her loyal fans another snippet from her early modeling portfolio — and the internet is once again losing it.

On April 1, Vergara posted yet another sensational snapshot of her in her early modeling days. She posted the photo on Instagram with the simple caption, “#tbt MIAMI 🌴🌴🌴🌴.”

You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see Vergara when she first started modeling, showing her toned body as she poses in a matching black bikini set. Her hair is blowing in the breeze as she stands in front of a beautiful blue ocean.

With every throwback photo, Vergara’s comments are flooded with heart-eye emojis, flame emojis, and loving compliments from fans. We always fawn over every picture she posts, throwback or not because Vergara is always glowing in every snapshot.

Vergara was discovered at 17 years old on a beach in her home country of Columbia. However, her genuine passion was show business, because soon after being discovered for modeling, she transitioned to acting. Soon, she’d become one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry,

In a previous interview with InStyle, Vergara said that her key to feeling beautiful is focusing on how she feels on the inside. “What’s most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I’m with my husband and my family and friends. She added, “Don’t get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments I’ll have some makeup on—and probably high heels.”

