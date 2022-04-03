Jane Seymour Is Glowing In New Exercise Snapshot That Encourages Fans When Things Get Tough

Jane Seymour just blessed our timelines once again with a confident, energized snapshot of her workout routine. On March 30, Seymour posted a glowing picture of her working out with the encouraging caption, “Have you gotten your Wednesday workout in yet? 😅 One thing I like to remember when it gets tough is that although you may not be there yet, you’re so much closer than you were yesterday! ❤️ You can do this! ⁣ ⁣ #wellnesswednesdayjs”

You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see Seymour in her exercise room, rocking a high ponytail and black athleisure clothes. She’s flashing her iconic mega-watt smile as she starts her workout for the day.

Fans quickly responded to the post, thanking her for the words of encouragement. One fan commented, “No Jane, but thanks for the pep talk. I definitely need it!!!” Another added, “I’m about to do mine! I needed this motivation because I’ve been unmotivated the last two days.”

Whether it’s a stunning swimsuit photo or a workout clip, we can’t get enough of Seymour’s positive attitude towards health, self-image, and self-love. Wherever she is, she’s glowing.

She previously told Prevention that her mindset to staying youthful is all mental, saying, “I think as much as anything, it’s an attitude towards life. If you see a positive in life, if you have a purpose, if you’re not thinking all the time about yourself, if you’re thinking about ‘what can I do to help others that are less fortunate? What can I do today that can make a difference in the world? Or what can I do to enjoy this amazing planet we are on, or the gifts we have and the gift of life?’”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

