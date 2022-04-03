Gabrielle Union’s Sexy & Hilarious Dancing Video Shows How Her & Dwyane Wade’s Date Nights Go

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade not only gave us a glimpse into their stylish date nights, but Union showed us she can get in the groove at any time.

On April 1, Union posted twice to her Instagram, showing the world how date night typically goes for her and Wade. In the first post, we see the couple looking absolutely amazing, with Union sizzling in this cream-colored ensemble and Wade rocking a pink suit. They’re laughing, posing, and even dancing a little in the photos, and Union simply captioned it “How the night started…”

Now, everyone was wondering how the night ended and within hours, Union showed us exactly that. She posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “How The Night Ended 😂🤣😂 @dwyanewade is a hater. Perhaps if my stance wasn’t so widdddeeee #TopNotch @citygirls.”

In the video, we see Union dancing sexily in her cream-colored ensemble, having the time of her life — and we’re loving it.

Whether it’s a red carpet event or date night, Union and Wade always come in style. Not only do we love that we caught a glimpse of date night, but we’ve always been obsessed with Union’s dance moves.

Union and Wade married in 2014, after six years of dating. The pair actually met when they were co-hosting a Super Bowl party. They share one daughter together named Kaavia, 3, and Union is the stepmama of Wade’s three children Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8.

