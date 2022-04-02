Sofía Vergara’s New Bikini Selfie Shows She Can Pull Off Any Style She Chooses

Sofía Vergara’s newest bikini selfie shows she can pull off any aesthetic, including blue hair.

On April 1, Vergara posted yet another shocking selfie showing blue hair with a bikini-clad mirror selfie. She posted the photo with the caption, “Inspirada 💙💙💙” and tagged blue-haired songstress @karolg.

In the photo, we see Vergara posing in a hot pink bikini with new, blue hair. Comments flooded her timeline with one fan commenting, saying, “This is proof that you can make ‘anything’ look good.” Another one added, “The hair is everything.”

Now, the blue hair is a filter, a fun-little April Fool’s joke. But everyone agrees that Vergara can pull off any style she wanted to, including this punk-rock look. We’re already reeling from her blonde hair reveal, but this blue hair idea has us hoping for another hair reveal in the future.

We also love that we’re getting a more recent bikini snapshot (not that we don’t love her stunning throwbacks to her modeling days!)

Back in 2017, when Vergara was nude on the cover of Women’s Health, she opened up about being a beauty icon after 40. “I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect. It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.” She added, “I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy.”

