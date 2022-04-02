Brittany Mahomes Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her & Patrick’s Wedding — & A Glimpse Into An Adorable Tradition

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are one of the cutest celebrity couples, frequently showing fans their love for one another. This time, Brittany just gave fans some never-before-seen photos of their Hawaii wedding — and into a little tradition they have with one another.

On April 1, Brittany shared some beautiful photos from her and Patrick’s recent wedding for their ten-year anniversary. She posted the stunning photos on her Instagram with the caption, “10 Years with my Boo! Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record 💖 Love you the most.”

In the first photo, we see a black-and-white photo of the Mahomes kissing in their wedding attire. Next, we see them playing Rock Paper Scissors on the dance floor at their wedding, followed by them doing a personal handshake during another part of their reception. Then we see two fairytale-like photos of the two sharing their first dance with a ten-piece band in the background.

Not only are we swooning over these photos, but we’re dying to know what Rock Paper Scissors record they’re talking about. A ten-year battle of Rock Paper Scissors sounds intense, and we want to know the details from the lovebirds!

The Mahomes have been together since high school and got engaged in late 2020. The pair welcomed a child in early 2021 named Sterling Skye. Then, on March 12, 2022, the pair finally wed in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii, where Sterling also played a big part!

