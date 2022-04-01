Debbie Reynolds’ Granddaughter Billie Lourd Shared the Sweetest Photo For the Icon’s Birthday

Billie Lourd posted the sweetest photo of her late grandmother, and Hollywood legend, Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 90th birthday on April 1. The snapshot shows a tender moment between grandmother and granddaughter, and also highlights the devastating loss for the American Horror Story star.

The throwback image shows the dynamic duo enjoying a Minnie Mouse tea party as Lourd feeds Reynolds while she sits at the kids’ table. She captioned the post, “Abadaba,” Lourd’s nickname for her grandmother, a tribute to the song “Aba Daba Honeymoon” that Reynolds sang in the 1950 film Two Weeks with Love. What makes this loving moment so heartbreaking is the fact that she lost her mother, Carrie Fisher, and Reynolds only days apart from each other in 2016.

Lourd spoke about the “really, really brutal” grief she endured with the double loss so close together on the New Day podcast in 2021. “I still hesitate and stutter because it’s really hard for me,” she shared. “Because everything I say gets turned into some headline that I didn’t mean. There’s this one where I said something, and it was like three months after she died. I didn’t know what the f**k I was talking about or who the f**k I was or what was going on. And I said something like, ‘Well, now that they’re gone, I get to just be Billie.’”

Now a mom to son Kingston Fisher, 1, with husband Austen Rydell, she is making new memories with her family, but she still misses her mom and grandmother. “They’re my favorite people in the world,” she said.

