Outlander Exclusive Clip: Brianna Recruits Malva, Marsali & Lizzie for a Special Mission

The Outlander ladies of the Ridge aren’t out for just any old mental health nature walk in this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode 5 of Outlander‘s sixth season. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) recruits Malva (Jessica Reynolds), Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan) to help her search for the perfect spot for her newest invention. And let’s just say her fellow explorers aren’t super thrilled about walking endlessly through the woods. When Malva and Marsali ask why Roger couldn’t help, Bree tells them where he is — and one of them finds this piece of information very interesting. Watch below for this sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Outlander, “Give Me Liberty.”

Last week, Jamie and Young Ian spent time with the Cherokee and Young Ian ran into someone from his past. He then revealed to Jamie that, not only did he have a wife, but they also had a daughter who died at birth. Jamie shared that he and Claire also lost a daughter, Faith, whom Jamie never got to see. Meanwhile, Claire taught Malva how to properly use ether and tested it out on the brave and confused Lizzie and Josiah. (Check out our full recap and review here.)This Sunday, in addition to Brianna’s not-so-fun nature walk, Jamie and Claire run into Lord John Grey and their Aunt Jocasta, while Brianna confronts Roger on his relationship with a local widow — watch the full clip below!

