Excited for House of the Dragon? Here’s How To Revisit Game of Thrones

It’s been nearly three years since the finale of Game of Thrones and if you’re like us, you’re still reeling from the climactic end to a series that lasted nearly a decade and earned such a loyal following. But now that winter’s reached its end, there’s a new story GoT fans can look forward to, and it’s poised to turn up the heat: House of the Dragon, an HBO Max prequel, will finally premiere on August 21. But for longtime GoT fans or new audiences, now’s the perfect time to revisit the original series before the prequel hits the small screen. We’re here to tell you everything you need to know about how to revisit Game of Thrones — is it streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Peacock? Read on to find out.

We’re just a few months away from the premiere of House of the Dragon, arguably one of the most highly anticipated series of the fall 2022 season. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, and will focus on the reign of the Targaryen house. But if you’re new to the Game of Thrones series, you might need a bit of a refresher, which is where we come in.

We’ll break down everything you need to know about how to watch Game of Thrones (a reminder for longtime fans), who stars in the forthcoming prequel series, and so much more. Read on for what you need to know.

Where can I watch Game of Thrones?

Among the many streamers that host some of the most binge-worthy TV shows out there, only one is home to Game of Thrones — and sadly, the show is not streaming on Netflix. Since its debut in 2011, the Emmy-winning series has appeared exclusively on HBO, and now that HBO has expanded with HBO Max, that’s where you’ll find Game of Thrones available for binging. If you don’t yet have an account, now’s the time: longtime fans of the series and curious new audience members can sign up for HBO Max and binge the entire show before House of the Dragon premieres.

'Game of Thrones' on HBO Max $9.99-14.99

When it comes to signing up for HBO Max, you have a few options. The streamer offers annual and monthly payment structures with two options — one including ads and the other featuring the ad-free benefit. On a monthly payment schedule, you can watch HBO Max for $9.99/month with ads and $14.99/month without ads. For annual payment, you’d pay $99.99/year for the subscription plan with ads and $149.99/year without ads. (Quick tip: the annual subscription plans currently have a deal where you can sign up for 16 percent off.)

Regardless of which plan you choose, HBO Max has so much more to offer than just Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The streamer also comes complete with HBO classics like The Sopranos, new series like The Gilded Age, Warner Bros. Pictures’ films like Dune, and hubs like Turner Classic Movies. There’s a lot to love about HBO Max, so we’d recommend signing up today and perusing all the streamer has to offer.

What is Game of Thrones about?

Where to begin. There are a lot of different ways we could describe what Game of Thrones is really about, but we’ll try to keep it as simple as possible. Based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, the TV show adaptation focuses on the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the battle for the Iron Throne. Deceit, deception, and destruction befall members of the Stark, Lannister, Targaryen houses and more as they vie for control of the throne and Seven Kingdoms.

'A Song of Ice and Fire' series by George R.R. Martin

It’s a mix of the medieval, fantasy genre with a company of characters never before seen this side of the wall (fans who watch the show, you’ll get that reference). The series became a runaway hit upon its premiere back in 2011, and now its forthcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon — which focuses on the Targaryen house — hopes to do the same.

Who stars in Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones made stars out of its entire cast — and this company is stacked with some immense talent. Among the stars who’ve since become household names, audiences will quickly recognize Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and more among the breakout stars. Then there are also famous faces like Sean Bean, Natalie Dormer, the late Dame Diana Rigg, and so many more. Honestly, we could go on and on with the list of actors who appear in this series — but that’s what IMDb is for.

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington in ‘Game of Thrones’ Photograph by Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO.

Game of Thrones won a bevy of awards and honors during its run, and many went to its stellar cast. Peter Dinklage alone earned four Emmy Awards for his performance as Tyrion Lannister. Following the series’ final season Dinklage, Harington, Clarke, Headey, Turner, and Williams, among others, all earned Emmy nominations for their work, too. The pedigree of the cast alone really speaks for itself. But if you’re excited to watch House of the Dragon, revisiting Game of Thrones on the merits of the cast alone is definitely worthwhile.

What is House of the Dragon?

Hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the Targaryens ruled the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros with mighty power — and a few dragons. The series will chronicle the events that laid the foundation for everything that happened in Game of Thrones.

How long do I have to watch Game of Thrones before House of the Dragon comes out?

If you’re eager to get started on your Game of Thrones rewatch, now’s the time to do it. Fans have until August 21, 2022 to catch up on what went down in Westeros. Of course, you can watch Game of Thrones whenever you like. August marks premiere month for House of the Dragon, the GoT prequel series.

Who stars in House of the Dragon?

Much like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will likely make huge stars out of a number of its cast members. But there are a few familiar faces of note. Among them is Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen. Smith is well known for a number of fans from his Doctor Who days, as well as his Emmy-nominated work on the first and second seasons of The Crown.

Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon’ Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

In House of the Dragon, Smith dons his own white wig to take on the role of the young prince in the intimidating Targaryen house. Along with Smith, fans may recognize Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D’Arcy, and many more famous faces. Of course, we’re certain House of the Dragon will introduce us to some new talent too. And we cannot wait to see them all on the small screen.

In the meantime, happy rewatching!

