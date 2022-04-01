Press Secretary Jen Psaki Is Reportedly Leaving the White House For a TV Gig

Before Jen Psaki took the White House Press Secretary role in President Joe Biden’s administration, she let him know she would only be there for a certain amount of time. It sounds like she is holding to that promise as she is reportedly exiting her White House role.

According to Axios, Psaki is in the final stages of negotiations with MSNBC as an analyst while hosting her own show on the network’s streaming app, Peacock. It would be a major career move for the communications expert, who has had quite a few moments from her daily press briefing go viral, thanks to her smart and quick-witted responses. The only thing standing in her way of signing the deal right now is making sure she complies with government regulations when it comes to ethics standards — that is being handled by MSNBC and White House lawyers, per the political outlet.

Psaki was recruited by the Biden transition team in 2020, but she made sure the role was defined as a short-term opportunity. “When I talked to the inner circle of the Biden orbit, we talked about coming in and doing this job for a year, which was quite appealing to me for many reasons,” she explained on the CNN podcast, The Axe Files, “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now.”

One of the big reasons for her brief time in the White House and moving over to a TV job is her family. She has two young children with her husband, Greg Mecher, and she wants to be a present parent despite her high-profile career. “It’s a great job. It will be hard, but I also never thought I’d be here, and I also love my kids a lot,” she continued. “I don’t want to miss moments. I don’t want to miss things, and I’m very mindful of that as well.”

With the greater flexibility a job in television offers, she will also get the opportunity to let her personality shine even more as the country heads into the November midterm elections. Psaki will probably have a few more viral moments in her future.

