Family Affair! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Brought Her Daughter Emme on a Date to the Batting Cages

Jennifer Lopez and 14-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz joined Ben Affleck in his favorite pastime on Tuesday: baseball. While the trio wasn’t at a Boston Red Sox game, they decided to hit the batting cages at a well-known Sherman Oaks, California amusement center.

The blended family was casually dressed for the afternoon activity — Lopez in black yoga pants and a cropped hoodie, Affleck in a plaid shirt and black jeans, and Emme in jeans and a sweatshirt. (See the photos HERE.) The Tender Bar star paid for their entry, but he refrained from hitting any baseballs, it was all about Lopez and Emme that day. The teen looked pretty focused and serious about her swing while J.Lo had pretty good form when she stepped up at-bat.

And it wouldn’t be a Bennifer outing if there wasn’t a little PDA — the couple made sure to snuggle and kiss any time Emme took her turn at the plate. It was a sweet — and wholesome — day in Los Angeles for the tight-knit family. The day of fun comes as Affleck and Lopez prepare to combine their households, a big step in any relationship. They bought a $50 million Bel-Air estate that has plenty of room for her two kids, Emme and Max, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and his three kids, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, from his union to Jennifer Garner.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see more family days together as they get settled into their new home and all five of their children spend quality time together. Bennifer is proving that it’s family first this time around.

