Priscilla Presley Recalls ‘Vicious’ Rumors After She Married Elvis Presley at Age 21

Priscilla Presley has always been protective of her ex-husband Elvis Presley even though he’s been gone for almost 45 years. She recently opened up about the early days of the marriage and how she had to navigate the tabloids at the tender age of 21 — it wasn’t an easy time at all.

Instead of enjoying her days as a newlywed to one of the most famous men in the music industry, Priscilla learned “how vicious people could be.” Even though she was used to the spotlight being associated with Elvis (they met when she was 14), right off the bat the tabloids started in on her. “There were rumours I was pregnant, and that’s why he got married and I’m going, “Oh my God, this is not gonna be good for me,'” she told the Daily Mail.

She had to adopt a media strategy right away to protect her mental health. “That’s when I started not reading papers anymore or [magazines] in the grocery stores,” Priscilla explained. “It was hard to get accepted. But he always told me, ‘Don’t pay attention… don’t even listen and don’t look at the tabloids.’ ” The couple tried not to let outside forces influence their young marriage, even after she gave birth to their only daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968. Priscilla recalled her husband telling her, ” ‘You know what the truth is so just be cautious but be aware.’ “

Their marriage lasted only six years, but the grandmother of four revealed she never fell out of love with The King. “I lived his life, you didn’t live your own life, so you kind of lost yourself. I didn’t have my teenage years as a normal girl obviously so I had to adapt, and I did adapt, I just followed,” she said on the U.K. TV show, Loose Women, in 2016. “I did not divorce him because I didn’t love him, he was the love of my life, but I had to find out about the world.”

