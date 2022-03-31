Heidi Klum’s Teen Daughter Leni Klum Showcased Her Sporty Side in a New Fila Video

Leni Klum is carving out her own path as a model in the fashion industry, and her latest ad looks like a throwback to mom Heidi Klum’s early days in her career. Leni is starring in the Italian brand Fila’s new campaign for Deichmann, the largest footwear retailer in Europe. She collaborated with the brand to design shoes that fit her style.

Looking adorable in athleisure wear, the 17-year-old is seen running around Los Angeles in her Filas — from the sunny beach in Santa Monica to hitting a few balls on the tennis court. She looks so much like her mom with her sweet smile and that same mischievous spirit. Even though her supermodel mom is finally allowing her to pursue a modeling career, there are still strict rules in place. “The weekends are for work and the weekdays for school,” the teen told Germany’s GetToText.com.

Even with a burgeoning career, going to college is a top priority and she’s in the midst of the application process. “In fact, I’m going to study interior design and art,” she said. “I have the feeling that a lot of people don’t know that about me. I love interior design, it’s a new interest of mine.” We can already see that Leni is following in Heidi’s entrepreneurial footsteps and making big plans to have a business of her own one day.

In the meantime, Leni is enjoying her time in the spotlight, one that often allows her to work with her super-famous mom. Calling it “the best job with the best people,” she is loving every minute as her mom’s mini-me in the fashion industry.

