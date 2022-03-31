Will Smith May Not Be Allowed to Attend the Oscars Again

While many people are still processing what happened on the Dolby Theater stage at the Oscars on Sunday between Will Smith and Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is moving forward with assessing the consequences of Smith’s actions. It’s looking like the actor will face some form of punishment since he is a member of the elite organization.

One of the main concerns being addressed in the “disciplinary proceedings” revolves around Smith’s refusal to leave the show after the incident. “Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Smith and other members of the entertainment organization must follow the group’s “Standards of Conduct” and many of those rules were violated during the live television broadcast, including “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

August Alsina has reportedly entered the conversation about Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. https://t.co/GTwQAu4Whu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 30, 2022

The King Richard star is allowed to write a rebuttal about the incident and the Board of Governors will vote to decide how the actor will be reprimanded — he could get off easy with a warning, or he could face “suspension, expulsion or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.” It’s not going to be a swift process either since the next board meeting isn’t until April 18, the Academy is going to take their sweet time handing down the sanctions.

While Smith offered up an apology on his Instagram page (which some felt was too little, too late), there is a general consensus within the Academy that “what he did was out of control.” The insider told The Hollywood Reporter, “People want real consequence. Every member of every branch is reaching out to all their governors. It was an assault — and not only a physical assault but an assault on the community.” And it also tarnished Oscars night for many winners, who don’t get that moment in time back.

