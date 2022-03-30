Stephen & Ayesha Curry May Have Cracked the Marriage Code With This ‘Investment’ Strategy

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are getting real about what it takes to make a marriage work. It’s a strategy they employ just like they do with their finances — they consider it an investment in their lives.

Their sage advice is addressed in the upcoming issue of Ayesha’s magazine, Sweet July. The 33-year-old entrepreneur understands that they both have to put in the work to yield the rewards — and it’s a marathon, not a sprint when it comes to their partnership. “Between time, passion, love, focus, sacrifice—it’s a lot of little deposits over a long period that continue to bring back a reward,” she says in the upcoming issue. “I’m looking at it in terms of an actual venture investment: You’re going to make a huge commitment at the beginning, and you’re going to see that continue to grow over time.” She also reminds her readers that “you have to invest in that every single day” and even the “little things” matter.

Ayesha Curry VANESSA GRANDA/SWEET JULY.

Her NBA star husband agrees that “it’s making sure we have those little moments to communicate and talk through our different ideas and viewpoints” because they are both working toward the same goal in their marriage. “I think those moments are really important to me,” he adds. “They feel like a great investment in our relationship.” While Ayesha singled out the small efforts they make together, Stephen believes that “date nights with each other” are “a big way that we invest in our relationship.”

What’s remarkable about this point of view is that it is advice that works for anyone involved in a relationship — you have to feed and nurture your love the same way you do your bank account. Small measures make a big impact and the more you feed your marriage, the healthier it is going to be.

The Investment issue of Sweet July, is available on newsstands, on Amazon, and online starting April 1.

