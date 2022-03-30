Bruce Willis’ Family Reveals the Sad Reason Why He’s Retiring from Hollywood

On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ blended family released a joint statement on Instagram, delivering sad news about the 67-year-old actor. The Die Hard franchise star is suffering from aphasia, “a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate,” per the Mayo Clinic, and as an actor, that is a devastating diagnosis.

Willis’ first wife, Demi Moore, shared on her page that “our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” She added that it “is a really challenging time for our family” and that they are “moving through this as a strong family unit.” Moore ended the caption on a positive note, adding in a quote from Bruce. “As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that,” she wrote. The message was signed by “Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn” — Bruce’s wife Emma Heming and his adult children all posted the same photo and caption on their social media accounts.

The entire family has been close over the last few years after Moore’s sobriety journey, and the group quarantined together in Idaho during lockdown. The united front they are showing in a time of crisis is no surprise. Just last year, Moore posted about Heming, “I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

The family has not revealed the cause of his condition, although aphasia can be caused from a stroke or head injury. Willis sued Revolution Studios in 2004 for the injuries he sustained on the movie, Tears of the Sun, after he was hit by a projectile during a pyrotechnics stunt. Fans will still see Willis on the big screen as he has eight films now in post-production, but it’s still a sad end to his big career because he wasn’t able to retire on his own terms.

