Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Entanglement’ August Alsina Appears to Have Weighed In on Will Smith’s Slap

Will Smith has already had a long week after collecting an Oscar and slapping Chris Rock in front of the world on the Dolby Theater stage. It looks like it’s going to get a bit longer now that wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” partner, August Alsina, has entered the conversation.

The R&B singer decided his followers needed to hear his opinion on the trending topic. He shared a selfie wearing round sunglasses and a baseball cap, but it’s the caption that rambles on for quite a long time. Alsina offered some advice, sharing, “choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometimes chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within.” We are not quite sure that Smith would be open to hearing from his wife’s former lover, whose affair reportedly happened while the Hollywood power couple temporarily separated.

Alsina goes on to preach about “Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing,” which coincidentally aligns with Pinkett Smith’s message. “The is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” she posted on her social media account on Tuesday. The last few years for the Smith family have been tumultuous with the reveal of the affair and the uncomfortable Red Table Talk discussion that had the couple publicly confronting their demons.

It’s possible that all of that personal trauma could have contributed to the public assault on Rock, but in the end, it’s the couple’s battle to figure out. And they probably would prefer if Alsina stayed out of the Oscars debate.

