Of Course Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Found Each Other After the Oscars

It doesn’t matter that 16 years have passed since Alias aired its last episode, the cast remains close. On Oscars night, that bond was on display when Jennifer Garner reunited with former co-star Bradley Cooper at an afterparty at the celeb-heavy hotspot, Craig’s.

The pair worked together from 2001 until 2006 on the ABC spy drama — Garner as Sydney Bristow and Cooper as Will Tippin. While many fans have hoped for the dynamic duo to strike up a romantic relationship (we remember their beach outing), it’s strictly platonic for them — and it’s sweet to see how strong their friendship is. The image of them after the Oscars first appeared on the Instagram gossip site, DeuxMoi, which posted a grainy snapshot in their Instagram Story.

Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper at Craig’s after the Oscars. Deuxmoi/Instagram.

Garner was still in her gorgeous Brandon Maxwell-designed red gown and Cooper, looking dashing in his Gucci tux, were tucked into a corner on the outdoor patio. They looked relaxed and casual as they were engaged in a lively conversation (and no, they didn’t look cozy and flirtatious like Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale did). Their friendship runs deep and they are always supportive of one another. When Cooper was honored at the 32nd Annual Cinematheque Awards in 2018, she lovingly praised him, per Newsweek. “I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper. Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start,” she gushed. “It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

It’s one of the reasons why an Alias reboot is consistently rumored about, not only are Garner and Cooper tight, the rest of the cast has remained in contact over the years, which is rare once a show has wrapped. She alluded to the possibilities with Us Weekly last year, ““First of all, it is insane how close I am to that cast still. I mean I just love those people still. So, I guarantee we would all be game.” So, let’s hope for more Garner-Cooper reunions on and off the set in the future.

