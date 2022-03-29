Jason Momoa Was Spotted Looking Cozy With This British Actress at an Oscars After Party

After Jason Momoa confirmed that he and ex-wife Lisa Bonet were on friendly terms, but not reconciling, the Aquaman star was spotted enjoying the company of another celebrity: Kate Beckinsale. The British star and Momoa were adorably photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

He was seen being a gentleman and offering Beckinsale his tuxedo jacket to keep her warm on a chilly Los Angeles night, which she graciously accepted. (See the photo HERE.) It sounds like their interaction was also flirtatious, too, according to an E! News source who revealed that “they both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.” The duo “looked really happy” while they were engaged in conversation — and the night didn’t end there.

According to Lainey Gossip, Momoa and Beckinsale made their way over to the Gold party, hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, at the Chateau Marmont. She was still wearing his jacket all the way up until 5 a.m. when they departed the after-after party, but it appears they went their separate ways at that point. Whether this was just a chivalrous move on Momoa’s part or the start of a blossoming romance, this would be a cute Hollywood couple.

There’s been no word from either of them about their Oscars night meet-cute, but they are both single. Beckinsale’s last relationship with Goody Grace ended in October 2020, and we know Momoa squashed the Bonet reconciliation rumors, so we wouldn’t mind this happening at all. And of course, we need to get the update on the tuxedo jacket — did Beckinsale conveniently go home with it on Oscars night?

