Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reportedly ‘Skedaddled’ From Oscars Viewing Party After the Slap

Anyone who watched Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony had a reaction to Will Smith’s open-handed slap after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But if anyone knows the Smith family, they are a tight unit, and that includes Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino. So, how did she feel about the situation?

Zampino was not at the Dolby Theatre, but she was watching at the swanky 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and cheering on her ex-husband. After the shocking moment occurred, Zampino didn’t have much of a reaction, according to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who sat next to her during the A-list event.

“We were sitting with his ex-wife Sheree,” Richards told Extra. “We were confused, honestly. Now I’m beginning to think it was real.” Yep, even Zampino and Richards thought it was an Oscars bit at first.

“What did his ex-wife say in there in that moment?” Extra‘s Katie Krause asked next.

“She skedaddled, she left,” Richards responded, laughing. “She’s hanging out with him with the family tonight.”

Will’s ex likely didn’t want to be bombarded with questions and opinions from other celebs about that shocking moment, and she also was on a mission to go hang with the Smith family. And that’s exactly what she did. She posted a message of support on Instagram, along with a photo of her ex and his Oscar, writing, “Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win! #family1st.”

The Smith family has proven that they will be by each other’s sides in the good times, and in the tumultuous times. Oscars night was a roller coaster of emotions for all of them, but they won’t waver in their support of Will.

