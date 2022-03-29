Jason Momoa Confirmed Where He & Lisa Bonet Really Stand During His Oscars Red Carpet Appearance

While Sunday night’s Oscars red carpet was lined with cute couples, a number of celebs went solo — including actor Jason Momoa. Over the course of the past two months, the Dune star has been going through a very public split from his wife of roughly five years Lisa Bonet. And though there have been rumors the two are working things out, Momoa put an end to speculation by addressing their breakup during his recent red carpet appearance.

While chatting with Access Hollywood, Momoa reiterated he and Bonet are truly going their separate ways, and don’t intend on getting back together at the moment. “Oh, no, no, no, we’re not back together,” the Aquaman star told the outlet. “We’re family, you know. We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever.”

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa's bromance is literally one of our favorite things on the planet. This new photo of the two has made both family and fans alike gush over their friendship. https://t.co/xWpwrVGD2s — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 20, 2022

While we’re sure the situation was incredibly uncomfortable for Momoa to address in such a public space, he nevertheless handled it with honesty and thoughtfulness. Since the couple’s early 2022 split, Momoa has shown that family is his top priority. Just a few weeks ago, the actor attended the premiere of The Batman in support of his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, with his and Bonet’s two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, by his side.

From the time they announced their amicable split, Momoa and Bonet have wholly modeled how to handle such a difficult, personal matter in the public eye. Both parties have emphasized how important their family is, and we’ve seen time and again that those bonds are truly unbreakable. As they continue to navigate their split, we can only hope they’re given the peace and privacy to move forward.

