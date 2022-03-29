Queen Elizabeth II Still Turns to Prince Andrew for Comfort After His Sex Abuse Settlement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been nearly one year since the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and members of the British royal family wanted to remember his life and legacy by coming together for a memorial service at Westminster Abbey. Nearly every member of the royal family was in attendance, save for a few prominent members like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who did not travel to the U.K. to attend the service. But today, Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her son, Prince Andrew, who rode to the abbey alongside his mother and queen.

Prior to the memorial service, there was a lot of speculation Queen Elizabeth II might not attend due to her recovery from COVID-19. But this morning, the long-reigning sovereign appeared with her second son, just weeks after he settled Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit. According to one royal expert, the pair’s united front says more than just that Prince Andrew doesn’t have a partner to accompany him. By having Prince Andrew join her on the way to the memorial, Queen Elizabeth II is making it clear that she still finds comfort in her son’s company on this difficult day — and whether she likes it or not, it does read as a sign of support for Andrew too.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew depart for Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29 Mirrorpix / MEGA.

“It does make some sense that he accompany her because he doesn’t have a partner. A settlement has been paid but he’s guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law,” royal commentator Robert Jobson, author of Prince Philip’s Century 1921-2021: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh, told People. “She has faith in Andrew. Even if he disappears from public life, he’s been able to pay tribute to his father, who after all, was very proud of his service in the Royal Navy, where he fought in the Falkland Islands conflict.”

We’ve always known the royal family tends to stand united in the face of heartbreaking losses and scandal in equal measure. As the mother-son pair rode to Westminster Abbey today, royal fans not only saw Prince Andrew supporting his mother, but also just how much the monarch stands by her son and leans on him for support, even after everything that’s unfolded.

For decades, Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth II's constant support. Her partner through trying times and moments worth celebrating, the late Duke of Edinburgh took on his role with confidence and poise, allowing his wife to lead and shine.

