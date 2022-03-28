Amy Schumer Admits That Being Honest About Her Liposuction Procedure Left Her ‘Feeling Bad’

Amy Schumer has opened up about many of her struggles from her facial-filler debacle to suffering from trichotillomania, a hair-pulling disorder. But she admitted that her frankness about her personal life sometimes leaves her conflicted about the message she is sending.

When she revealed to the world in January that she was feeling good about her body, partly because she underwent a liposuction procedure, it didn’t come without complicated emotions. Schumer thought it was a good idea to be honest from the start. “I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself,” she told Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast. The comedian wanted to be “real” and not make her fans think it came from doing “crunches” and “eating smoked salmon.”

Amy Schumer recently revealed that she's been living with a hair-pulling disorder, and is afraid her son Gene will inherit it. https://t.co/CygIrL3YjL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 27, 2022

But she also knows that elective cosmetic surgery is not cheap and isn’t something that is affordable for everyone — she had to justify it to herself with a car analogy. “I was feeling bad because it’s, like, such a privilege thing,” she explained. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars’ … So, my ‘nice car’ is that I had, you know … a liter of fat sucked out of my belly.” The Oscars host understands that liposuction isn’t always the right choice for weight loss, but she realized it was the correct one for her.

“If anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery,” Schumer said on the Dear Chelsea podcast. “It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.” The Life & Beth star realizes that she’s going to get criticized about her wealth and her body choices, but Schumer wants to delivering the message from a place of honesty, even if it’s complicated.

