A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick Is Heading to Apple TV+ — & The Novel Is Currently 50% Off On Amazon

All right, we know we’ve been on a book-to-movie and book-to-TV adaptation kick, but hear us out! We had no idea another Reese Witherspoon book club selection was headed to the small screen, and this one is ideal for mystery-lovers, thrill-seekers, and Apple TV+ subscribers. The Last Thing He Told Me is heading to the streamer with an A-list leading lady, and plenty of episodes to fill out all the shocking twists and turns of Laura Dave’s New York Times bestseller. So, want to get a head start on this upcoming interpretation before it even hits the small screen? We’ll break down the exciting plot, who stars in the forthcoming series adaptation, and how you can snag a copy of the novel for 50 percent off on Amazon.

Laura Dave’s The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah, who discovers a note left for her by her husband of one year, Owen. The note has one message — just two words: “Protect her.” Hannah believes the note refers to Owen’s 16-year-old daughter, Bailey, who wants nothing to do with her stepmother. But as strange events begin to occur, including a US marshal and federal agents showing up at the family’s home, Hannah and Bailey go on a journey to discover who Owen really was, where he’s disappeared, and if Bailey is the key to unlocking the truth.

The Last Thing He Told Me feels tailor-made for a screen adaptation, and luckily Reese Witherspoon is making that next step happen. While the series is currently in development with Apple TV+, actress Jennifer Garner has already signed on to play the role of Hannah in the series. She’ll also executive produce the series, per Deadline. We’re not sure exactly when The Last Thing He Told Me will hit Apple TV+. But while we wait, it feels like the perfect opportunity to read the novel that will serve as the series’ source material. Better yet, the book is currently $13.50 on Amazon — 50 percent less than its original price. So grab a deal, and a get a book — trust us when we say you’ll become wholly immersed in this thrilling tale.

