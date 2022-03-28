Paris Jackson Goes Rocker-Chic in Red Eye Shadow and Dramatic Ruffled Gown at Post-Oscars Bash

Paris Jackson always aims for a red-carpet look that is unconventional, but completely glamorous all at once. She nailed her high-fashion style on Sunday night at the Vanity Fair after-party that drew A-listers and Oscars winners to the coveted event.

Jackson’s Vivienne Westwood skirt had a high-low hemline to emphasize her gorgeous legs and red-platform heels. All of the drama happened up by the neckline with the swarths of fabric and ruffles on the fitted jacket that gathered at her right shoulder and framed her beautiful face. Her makeup artist opted to make her blue eyes pop with red eye shadow to complement her shoes and her hair was swept up in a stylishly messy bun. It shows how much her style has evolved over the years, and fans are seeing her new mature look.

Paris Jackson MEGA.

Underneath the skirt and jacket, Jackson wore a tiny black lingerie dress that she only featured once she was inside the private party. Her super sexy outfit was seen in her Instagram Story as she was riding in the back of her car service and her photo-booth snapshots. Jackson arrived in couture and then dressed for comfort away from the cameras — we like how she operates.

Paris Jackson Paris Jackson/Instagram.

The 23-year-old singer is in the middle of her U.S. tour showcasing her new EP, The Lost, but she made sure to take time out to hobnob with Hollywood on Oscars night. She’s been seen at the elite party in prior years, but with everyone emerging after two tough years during the pandemic, the young star made sure to step out into the limelight on such a big night.

