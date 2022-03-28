Madonna’s Lookalike Daughter Lourdes Leon Slays in Daring Silver Gown With Thigh-High Slit at Oscars After-Party

Lourdes Leon stepped out onto the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday looking just like her mom, Madonna, in the early years of her career. From the dark hair and bold makeup, the 25-year-old model soaked up her moment in the spotlight.

Leon kept her hair simple with a sleek and shiny straight look, but she went dramatic with a red lip and a smoky eye — and then let her gown do all of the talking. The strapless beaded gown had a deep plunging V-shape in the bodice while also showing off her toned legs with a thigh-high slit. She worked all of her gorgeous angles in the dress and kept her accessories simple with diamond-drop earrings and silver heels.

Lourdes Leon OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com/MEGA.

Even though she grew up as the oldest daughter of the Material Girl, Leon revealed in Interview magazine that her mom made sure she wasn’t spoiled by the wealth she was surrounded in. “We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that,” Leon shared. “But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ “

Leon took Madonna’s words seriously and paid for her own college tuition at the University of Michigan and her apartment while she was enrolled in school. “I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life,” she added. “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.” Leon inherited her mother’s work ethic that allowed her to take creative control of her career. It makes us excited to see what is ahead in the young star’s career.

