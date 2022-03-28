Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s biggest night. The rapper and producer wore a Frère suit with Gucci bowtie, a Lorraine Schwartz ring, and Zegna dress shirt. Chance looked like a burgeoning movie star herself, fashioning a beautiful dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and daughter Chance Combs on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars Gilbert Flores.

While on the red carpet, Diddy couldn’t contain his joy, and gushed about his teen while chatting with reporters. “First of all, the biggest thing that’s going on tonight, me bringing my daughter to this,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight. Diddy reiterated he was “so excited” to share this moment with his daughter, who is an aspiring actress herself.

On a more personal, touching note the father of five revealed he was “dealing with daddy emotions,” according to ET. The father-daughter duo looked so happy to share this special moment together. And as Chance’s acting career starts to take off, we’re sure we’ll see more of these two at plenty of Oscar ceremonies in the future.

