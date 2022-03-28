Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
A Woman's Place
Newsletters
Newsletters

Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP.
Jude Hill at the 94th Academy
Demi Singleton at the 94th Academy
Oscar® nominee Christina Oh (R) arrives
Actress Drew Barrymore with her mother
View Gallery 26 Images

There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance.

Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits worn by the rest of the dancers, Blue Ivy hit every single move of the synchronized choreography while her mom sang. Then, she posed in front of her mom for one of the final shots of the performance. You can see the image of Blue Ivy Carter, the dancers, and Beyoncé here.

Blue Ivy and her mom have collaborated on a number of occasions. The 10-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé appeared in the video for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line back in early December, and even modeled some Icy Park designs herself last February. We could already tell Blue Ivy was walking in her parents’ footsteps, and her debut Oscars performance really showed us she has the poise to take the stage. We’re sure this is just the first of many performances we’ll see from the young star — and we just can’t wait for what’s to come for the young performer.

Before you go, click here to see all the kids on the Oscars red carpet over the years.
Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith Jaden Smiht Anna Paquin Gene Hackman

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad