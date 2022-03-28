In what will undoubtedly go down as the wildest moment of the 2022 Oscars, presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that rubbed her husband Will Smith in all the wrong ways — and in response, Smith got up from his seat, walked over to Rock, and slapped him in what strongly seemed like an unscripted moment in the three-hour show. While Rock stood on stage appearing shocked, Smith continued to shout at him from his seat, repeating, per multiple clips on Twitter: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.” While US-based telecasts had their audio cut during that time, international broadcasts apparently did not — and full footage of Smith and Rock’s altercation is now making the rounds on social media.

The comments from Rock that appear to have inflamed Smith referred to Jada as “G.I. Jane,” which many believe to be a reference to her new style of shaving her head. Jada has spoken out about her recent choice to begin shaving her head after a long journey with hair loss, and some on Twitter believe that’s why Rock’s comments made Smith so angry.

One popular clip on Twitter (see HERE) shows the full Australian broadcast without the audio being cut, which shows Rock saying in disbelief “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me” as Smith makes his way back to his seat.

Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage at the 94th Academy Awards Christopher Polk for Variety.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth,” Smith says once.

“Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock says — and Smith, forcibly, repeats himself.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have admittedly been the butt of a number of jokes tonight, including host Regina Hall joking about their open marriage, but no one expected that moment to go that way — unless the Oscars have really gone above and beyond in making a staged moment appear real, fooling us all.

Before you go, click here to see the most memorable PDA moments at the Oscars over the years.

