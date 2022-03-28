Jason Momoa Hit the Oscars Red Carpet Alone Just a Few Months After His Lisa Bonet Breakup

It’s the night of the 2022 Oscars, and practically everyone in Hollywood is hitting the red carpet. While the evening’s festivities turn into the perfect occasion for date night for a number of celeb couples, there are always a fair few stars who go solo (some even after a public breakup). Among those stars, Jason Momoa hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet just over two months after his split from Lisa Bonet.

Momoa hit the 94th Academy Awards red carpet looking as dapper as ever. He pulled his hair back and fashioned an all-black suit, accessorizing with a few rings. The actor was on hand to support the film Dune, in which he starred alongside an ensemble that includes Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and more. The movie is nominated for a total of 10 Oscars, and already won four.

Jason Momoa on the 2022 Oscars red carpet Gilbert Flores.

Momoa has already attended an event since his early January 2022 split from Bonet, to whom he was married for nearly five years and shares two children. The Aquaman star attended the premiere of The Batman, in which his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, just a few weeks ago with his and Bonet’s two kids — Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Although Bonet and Momoa’s split has been public, the two have handled it with incredible thoughtfulness.

In January, the two shared a joint statement regarding their breakup, emphasizing they’re prioritizing their family. While we’re sure it’s been a difficult transition for the two, we’re nevertheless glad to see Momoa on the red carpet alongside his Dune co-stars for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

Before you go, click here to see red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Oscars.

