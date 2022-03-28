Tracee Ellis Ross Took Our Breath Away With This Plunging Gown on the Oscars Red Carpet

If you’re looking for an eye-catching fashionista that promises to bring the house down every time with her red carpet style, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. Each year, the Oscars allow rising stars and Hollywood’s A-listers to cement themselves as fashion icons by showing up in the best designer wear. Although there have been some truly phenomenal looks from the 94th annual Academy Awards already — such as Jessica Chastain’s glitzy Gucci dress — we’re constantly left in awe over Ross’s look, this year being no different.

It’s true, if there’s one celeb who can without fail make our jaws hit the floor (and then quickly recompose ourselves so we can gush about her outfit online) it is Ross. For the 2022 Oscars awards, Ross once again gave it all and then some by attending the award show in a gorgeous plunging red gown and a shiny diamond choker. With this look, it’s almost as if Ross has her own personal red carpet marking her arrival into any room she goes into, demanding all eyes on her and her fit as it so deserves.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 94th Academy Awards Gilbert Flores for Variety

Some people command attention in any space they’re in, and Ross has the It Girl factor down to a T. For Hollywood’s biggest night, Ross wore a mermaid-style scarlet dress by Carolina Herrera with a sexy strapless cut that bared all. She paired her dress with a necklace by NIWAKA. Further playing into the red overarching theme of her attire, Ross didn’t shy away from a bold red lip and matching heels—tying her look together perfectly.

As for her glam for the evening, she kept it chic and classic. Instead of her signature curls, the Black-ish star opted for a slick bun that let her outfit and accessories do all the talking for her. Although she is not one of the nominees this year, Ross has already won the night in our book. BRB, we’re searching for her fountain of youth secret.

