We’ve been looking forward to the 2022 Oscars for a number of reasons. It’s the end of awards season for movies, one of the biggest red carpets in the world, and the perfect place for date night for several of our favorite A-list couples. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban looked so sweet on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards (but what else is knew?), and the country singer actually flew in just to support his wife for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

The Aussie power couple, who’ve been married for more than 15 years and share two daughters, looked amazing upon their arrival. While chatting with E! News correspondent and actress Laverne Cox, Kidman shared the lengths Urban went through to be by her side. “I’m just so happy to be here, happy to be here with my husband who was playing Vegas last night and flew in and landed at 1 AM, whatever it takes,” Kidman shared with Cox.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman on the 2022 Oscars red carpet Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

“How proud of her are you?” Cox asked Urban, who was positively glowing. “Really proud of her, incredibly proud of this work and I think Being the Ricardos is extraordinary,” Urban said of his wife, who plays Lucille Ball in the aforementioned film and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Of course, this couple has always been supportive of each other.

Kidman and Urban have walked so many red carpets, we’ve honestly lost count at this point. But every single time they attend a major industry event — whether it’s a premiere, awards show, or otherwise — they always appear so proud of one another and incredibly in love. And who knows? Maybe they’ll celebrate Kidman’s second Oscar win later tonight. We’ll just have to wait and see!

Before you go, click here to see the most memorable PDA moments at the Oscars over the years.

