Serena Williams & Venus Williams Served Up Some Serious Style on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Venus and Serena Williams know a thing or two about how to serve, both on the tennis court and out at glam events like the Oscars. For this year’s 94th annual Academy Awards, the sisters played as doubles with their outfits complementing each other’s beautifully. Being as King Richard was nominated for a grand total of six awards tonight, the tennis legends who are executive producers on the project, dressed for the job they wanted: Oscars winners.

While the duo looked fantastic as they walked the red carpet together, their custom designer gowns allowed them to shine individually. Both Venus and Serena opted for a dress with a plunging detail that showed off their décolletage. Truthfully, we could not be bigger supporters of the risqué cutout that seems to be popular among many attendees this year.

Venus’ Elie Saab white gown featured a silver accented trim, while Serena’s dazzling attire was a pink Gucci gown with black floral patterns. As for accessories, the sisters gave fans all the drama. Venus opted for chandelier earrings and a shimmery metallic cuff bracelet.

Venus Williams Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Serena for her part decided to up the ante and rocked lace gloves with multiple shiny rings atop her hand accessory.

Serena Williams Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

King Richard follows the Williams sisters’ upbringing and takes a look at their journey in pursuing tennis under the guidance of their father, Richard Williams, who is played by Will Smith.

The film is up for jaw-dropping six Academy Awards including Best Picture with Smith nominated for Best Actor, Aunjanue Ellis for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Pamela Martin for Best Film Editing, Zach Baylin for Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Song for “Be Alive” written by Dixson and Beyoncé.

