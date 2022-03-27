Jessica Chastain Looks Like An IRL Princess At The 2022 Oscars — See The Jaw-Dropping Photos!

The time has finally come, when the red carpet has rolled out and the Oscar nominees are showing the world their most outstanding, lavish ensembles yet. From sleek designs to intricate gowns, we can’t get enough of what we’ve seen so far on the red carpet — especially what Jessica Chastain wore. Chastain was one of the first Oscar nominees to show up to the red carpet and she did so in a gorgeous gown straight out of a fairy tale.

Jessica Chastain Gilbert Flores/ Variety.

The Oscar nominee truly turned heads when she arrived on the Oscar red carpet on March 27, in an ombré Gucci gown. The sleeveless gown starts with a bronze color, transforming into a pastel lavender skirt that redefines the word “dramatic.” Chastain looks like a mermaid and a princess all in one and we can’t stop staring.

Chastain always shows up in style, whether it’s a low-key ceremony or, of course, the Oscars, she shows up in style. But seriously, our jaws dropped the second she came on screen. We can’t get over her or her intricate gown!

The three-time Oscar nominee has been nominated for her roles in The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, and now, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Chastain plays the lead named after the real-life televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker as we get a more intimate look at the rise, fall, and redemption story. Fellow Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield starred alongside her as her on-screen husband Jim Bakker.

