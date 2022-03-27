Sofía Vergara’s New Bare-Faced Selfie Unveils A New Hair Color We’re Living For

Sofía Vergara has made our jaws drop once again, but not with a throwback bikini photo, but with a new hairdo.

On March 26, Vergara posted a stunning, bare-faced selfie on Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Blond again💇‍♀️ thank u @kellybkline ❤️u #readyforAGT🎉🎉.”

Both fans and friends fled to the comment section to comment. Many left a plethora of heart emojis, with fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel saying, “I think it’s amazing, but who am I to judge hair.”

In the photo, we see Vergara with no makeup (or at the very least, minimal makeup on) looking absolutely stunning rocking her lighter, blonder new do. Honestly, we’re living for this lighter hairstyle — perfect for the warmer seasons ahead! But we’re sure she could rock any hairstyle she chooses. And can we talk about how stunning she looks without makeup? Vergara is truly magical.

In a previous interview with Home Business Magazine, Vergara was asked what the pressure is like to be one of the biggest beauty icons of our time. The Modern Family alum responded, saying, “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon, because you know, after you start feeling time go by, things change. So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.

