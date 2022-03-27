Ayesha Curry Is ‘Grateful For Life’ In Glowing Bikini Snapshots

Ayesha Curry is shouting through the rooftops that she’s grateful for everything in her life, and is celebrating with a getaway full of bikini pictures, smiles, and gratitude. On March 23, for her birthday, Curry posted a series of jaw-dropping, stunning bikini photos onto her Instagram. She posted it with the touching caption, “So grateful. Grateful for the sun, grateful for family and friends, grateful for love. I’m grateful for life.”

In the first photo, we see Curry on a white sand beach, ocean waves crashing against the shore behind her as she poses in an asymmetrical bikini. Then in the next photo, we see Curry laughing as she sits in a grass field, matching bucket hat in hand. Then she ends the post, showing off her toned figure as she poses in front of a scenic view, looking gorgeous in her matching bikini ensemble.

The following day, Curry posted another slew of bikini photos, this time in an adorable lavender floral set. She posted these swimming pool pictures with the simple caption, “Lavender Fields.”

Again, the Queen of coordination posted another set of bikini photos onto her Instagram on March 26. This time, she poses in a pink set with the caption, “Think Pink.”

Now we’re going to say what we’re all thinking: she looks absolutely stunning and is thriving while celebrating her 33rd birthday. We love that she’s taking her birthday to keep in touch with herself and keep up her self-care.

In a previous interview with Kitchn, Curry said self-care has changed drastically for her over the years. She said, “My version of self-care these days comes slim to none because I have a 7-month-old, I have a 6- and a 3-year-old, I have my work, and my relationship with my husband (which is work). That is a job in itself, making sure you keep your relationship strong. So self-care for me is very simple.”

But she said her top five self-care picks are bubble baths, red wine, art projects, produce, and starting the morning with gratitude. “I wake up in the mornings and I take five minutes to say a prayer to God and give gratitude. Pray for protection over my children and my home. That moment is very important to me. If i don’t get this moment, my day feels off. It’s detrimental to my health.”

