Amy Schumer Bravely Opens Up About Her Struggle With A Hair-Pulling Disorder & Is Afraid Her Son Gene, 2, Will Inherit It

Amy Schumer has been bravely speaking up about her personal struggles, shining a light on extremely important issues rarely discussed. Recently, she divulged her “biggest secret” of having a hair-pulling disorder, and how she’s afraid her son Gene, 2, will inherit it.

On March 25, Schumer revealed to Hollywood Reporter that she has been suffering from a hair-pulling disorder called trichotillomania, defined by Mayo Clinic as the “irresistible urges to pull out hair,” from your body “despite trying to stop.” She bravely opened up, saying, “I think everybody has a big secret, and that’s mine. And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long.”

The upcoming Oscar host also revealed that this has been happening since she was in grade school when a slew of unfortunate circumstances hit her and her family at once. She said it started when her father went bankrupt, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and had his wife (her mother) leave him for his best friend. “It’s not that I used to have this problem and now I don’t. It’s still something that I struggle with.”

She also revealed that she’s terrified her son will have the disorder as well. Schumer and her husband Chris Fisher have a son together named Gene David, 2. “Every time he touches his head, I’m having a heart attack.”

Schumer talks about the disorder in Hulu’s new hit series, Life & Beth, which follows Schumer’s character as she thinks back on her high school self and how it shaped her. The semi-biographical series touches on the hair-pulling disorder. She said, “I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore. And I thought putting it in [Life & Beth] would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from a hair-pulling disorder, reach out to your primary care provider and online support groups like Daily Strength.

