Have a Cinderella Moment Of Your Own With Dupes Under $100 Of Kate Middleton’s Latest Icy Gown

Wherever Kate Middleton goes, she goes in style. During the last night of Kate and Prince William’s controversial Caribbean tour, the pair glammed up for a reception at the Baha Mar Resorts in Nassau. Kate turned heads in a gown that is the definition of a Cinderella moment. According to Kate Middleton Style, Kate’s dress was a turquoise silk gown from British designer Phillipa Lepley, whose color was inspired by the Bahamas’ flag (You can check out the gown HERE). Now, for those who want to recreate a Cinderella moment for themselves, there is a way — and for less than $100.

Whether you’ve been looking for the perfect gown to wear at a fancy event or in need of a stylish prom dress for your kid, you can never go wrong with a dupe of one of Kate’s iconic outfits. Kate has continually worn stunning gown after stunning gown, including a Tory Burch one that sold out almost immediately. It’s no wonder it’s getting more difficult to find what she wore. They’re selling out in the blink of an eye!

But when all else fails, a good dupe can be a game-changer. Now it’s no secret that Amazon has some amazing hidden gems, especially in their gown department — and we found three insanely beautiful dupes of Kate’s latest gown, starting at only $44. Check out our top dupes of Kate’s dress, so you can have your own Cinderella moment below.

POMUYOO Women’s Satin Ball Gown with Pockets — $61.99

This stunning a-line skirt gown is perfect for an evening event where you want to be the center of attention. With a high-slit and pockets, it’s sexy and practical all in one shimmering package.

SheIn Women’s Sexy Satin Dress — $43.99

Now for those who love the shimmer but not so much the color, snag this breathtaking, white gown that’s both sexy and perfect for a princess.

MARSEN Spaghetti Straps Satin Dress — $79.99

For those who want to make an entrance, you can’t go wrong with this stunning, cowl neck gown . Both simple and elegant, this gown will surely turn heads. (And it has five stars on Amazon!) It also comes in an icy blue that looks insanely similar as well!

