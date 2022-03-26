Brittany Mahomes Is ‘Thriving’ & Radiant In Bikini Pic From Her & Husband Patrick’s St. Barts Honeymoon

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently had a fairytale wedding, followed by an ethereal honeymoon in St. Barts. While their honeymoon may be over, the Instagram pictures of their time aren’t — and we’re obsessed with Brittany’s bikini snapshot from the honeymoon.

On March 25, the new Mrs. Mahomes posted a radiant set of bikini photos onto her Instagram. She posted the jaw-dropping photos with the simple, yet effective one-word caption, “Thriving.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the photos, we see Brittany in a white bikini and matching bucket hat while on a yacht. We see the gorgeous, blue sea and mountains behind Brittany as she flaunts her stunning, toned body and long, wet hair.

Fans and friends quickly commented under the post, calling her a “Babe” and a “vibe.” Because she truly is! We love that the Mahomes’ honeymoon seems to have gone swimmingly (pun intended), and all the little updates we’re getting from one of our favorite football families.

Brittany and Patrick are actually high school sweethearts, loving one another for over a decade. Then in Sept. 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany the day he received his Super Bowl Championship ring. The same month, they announced they were expecting their first child together. On Feb. 2021, they welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye, 1, into the world. Fast forward to March 12, 2022, the pair finally tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii — and the photos of their infant daughter are too cute to miss.

